RSF Drone Strike on Sudan Hospital Leaves Three Dead
(MENAFN) A deadly aerial assault on a medical facility in southeastern Sudan left three dead and seven wounded late Sunday, according to reports from the Sudan Doctors Network released early Monday.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched the drone attack on Al-Mazmoum Hospital in Sennar state Sunday evening, the medical organization disclosed in a statement. Three fatalities were confirmed, with seven injured parties including one healthcare worker.
The Sudan Doctors Network condemned the strike, declaring: "Targeting health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international laws that prohibit attacks on medical centers and health workers,"
These attacks "deepen civilian suffering and deprive residents of access to medical care," the network stated, designating RSF leadership as "fully responsible" for the hospital assault.
RSF officials have not issued any response regarding the incident.
Sudanese government authorities and humanitarian watchdogs have repeatedly charged the RSF with striking civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary organization has remained silent on these allegations while maintaining "it works to protect civilians."
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert Feb. 10 warning that Sudan's healthcare infrastructure faces renewed targeting following strikes on three medical centers in South Kordofan state during the month's opening week.
Intense combat has engulfed the three Kordofan territories—North, West, and South—since October 2025 as hostilities rage between the Sudanese army and the RSF.
Fighting between the RSF and Sudanese armed forces erupted in April 2023 stemming from disagreements over merging the two military organizations. The warfare has spawned a catastrophic famine emergency, claimed tens of thousands of lives, and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes.
