Addleshaw Goddard Strengthens Abu Dhabi Presence With Construction, Transport And Energy Partners

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – February, 2026: International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has strengthened its presence in the UAE capital through the relocation of two senior partners and the appointment of a Construction & Engineering partner to its Abu Dhabi office, reinforcing the firm's long-term commitment to supporting the emirate's priorities across construction, transport and energy.

Andrew Carter, Partner in the firm's Commercial practice with a focus on transport and mobility, relocated to Abu Dhabi in December. He is joined by Matthew Williams, Partner and Co-head of Power, Infrastructure Projects & Energy, who relocated from the UK in early January. The firm has also hired Richard Davies as Partner, Construction & Engineering, based in Abu Dhabi.

Andrew Carter advises public and private sector clients on complex transport, logistics and mobility projects, supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of integrated, efficient and future-ready transport networks. He has been recognised in Legal 500 and Best Lawyers International for his work in the transportation sector. His presence in Abu Dhabi strengthens the firm's ability to advise on projects aligned with the emirate's mobility and urban development priorities and on transportation projects across the GCC.

Matthew Williams brings extensive experience across the full lifecycle of energy and projects and sector-specific M&A, including conventional power, renewables and energy transition mandates. He is the client relationship partner for several major energy market participants in both Europe and the Middle East and has been recognised in the Legal 500 power sector 'Hall of Fame' for the last six years. His relocation enhances Addleshaw Goddard's capability in a sector central to Abu Dhabi's Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 and wider net-zero objectives.

Richard Davies joins from an international Abu Dhabi law firm and brings more than 15 years' experience advising on complex construction and engineering projects across the UAE, including major transport and urban development mandates. He advises on transactions and disputes relating to major development, construction and engineering projects across sectors including rail, air mobility, airports, urban development, district cooling and desalination. His practice spans both contentious and non-contentious matters, including arbitration and litigation in the ADGM and DIFC courts, acting for government entities, developers, operators, contractors and consultants.

The relocations and appointment build on Addleshaw Goddard's expansion into Abu Dhabi, including the opening of its office in Abu Dhabi Global Market in June 2025, and reflect the firm's strategy to invest in senior, sector-led expertise aligned with Abu Dhabi's economic diversification and sustainability ambitions.

Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, said:“Andrew's and Matthew's relocations, along with Richard's hire, underscore our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. By embedding senior sector specialists on the ground, we are well positioned to support clients delivering some of the capital's most strategically important transport and energy projects and transactions.”

Andrew Carter commented:“The UAE is advancing ambitious transport and mobility initiatives, including the upcoming launch of Etihad Rail passenger services and the large-scale roll-out of autonomous vehicles. Being based here allows us to work more closely with clients shaping the future of infrastructure and movement across the UAE and the wider region.”

Matthew Williams said:“Energy transition and infrastructure investment are central to Abu Dhabi's future. Relocating enables us to provide more immediate, strategic support on complex projects and transactions transforming the region's energy landscape.”

Richard Davies added:“Abu Dhabi continues to see significant investment across complex infrastructure and development projects. Joining Addleshaw Goddard's Abu Dhabi office allows me to work closely with clients on the ground, supporting the delivery of major projects across construction and engineering sectors that are critical to the emirate's long-term growth.”

