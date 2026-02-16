Mass Arrests After Illegal Cockfighting, Gambling Event In Osh, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Police said 300 people were arrested after gathering for cockfighting and betting activities organized at a private residence in Osh.

Authorities reported that around 100 detainees were foreign nationals, while approximately 200 others were citizens attending the event arranged by a local resident.

Investigators said the betting event was hosted by a 38-year-old man who invited a large number of guests to participate in gambling activities.

Police added that seven individuals detained during the operation were later identified as undocumented migrants following preliminary checks conducted by authorities.

Cockfighting and gambling remain illegal in many parts of the region, with authorities periodically conducting raids to curb underground betting and animal fighting networks.

Security officials have increased monitoring of gatherings linked to illegal betting, citing concerns over criminal networks and unregulated migration activities associated with such events.

Authorities said investigations continue and further legal action could follow as officials seek to prevent similar illegal gambling gatherings from taking place again.