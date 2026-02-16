Mahashivratri: Odisha's Bhusandeswar Temple Gets Rs 10 Crore Grant

The Baba Bhusandeswar Temple in Balasore marked the conclusion of Mahashivratri with a grand 'Lakhya Deepa Prajwalana', where nearly one lakh diyas were lit around the temple premises.

Rs 10 Crore Grant for Temple Development

On Sunday, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi told reporters that the Odisha government has approved a token grant of Rs 10 crore for the temple's development. "Baba Bhusandeswar Temple is the core of our spirituality, and here, lakhs of devotees gather. Today, 'Lakhya Deepa Prajwalana' is being organised here..I thank the organisers for this. For the development of this Peeth, I have submitted a written request to the Odisha government. I've had discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister several times, and in this budget, it will receive a token grant of Rs 10 crores. The government and the Minister have assured that it will be completed once the temple work is complete," Sarangi said.

Historical and Spiritual Significance

Committee organiser Abhijit Das emphasised the temple's historical and spiritual importance. "Many people have come here for Mahashivaratri. The temple is built on Baba Bhushan's land, as people in this region strongly believe it is one of the first lingas, mythologically gifted by Lord Shiva to Ravana. There is extensive spiritual reference, and historically, we know there was a temple around the 6th and 7th centuries. When we excavated the site, we found many artefacts."

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious occasions in India. This day is celebrated in the reverence of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

