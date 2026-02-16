Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tech Tycoon and Music Producer Pavan Kumar N R Shares Candid Images from Taj Vivanta Whitefield on X Platform

2026-02-16 12:50:59
(MENAFN- TTR) BENGALURU, INDIA – Tech tycoon, and music producer Pavan Kumar N R, founder of Squad Capitals, recently shared a series of candid photographs from his visit to Taj Vivanta Whitefield via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The images, described as “candid frames,” were captured in the hotel’s contemporary dining area, showcasing modern architectural design and a structured hospitality environment.

The post highlights a growing trend of business leaders and creative professionals using hospitality venues for informal meetings and professional engagements outside traditional office spaces.

Such practices are common internationally, including in the UK and Middle East, where hotels and premium dining venues are frequently used for executive discussions, networking, and collaborative work.

Arrangements for the visit were coordinated by Mr. Ganesh Chand, ensuring a well-organized experience at the Whitefield property.

Search