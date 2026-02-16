403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tech Tycoon and Music Producer Pavan Kumar N R Shares Candid Images from Taj Vivanta Whitefield on X Platform
(MENAFN- TTR) BENGALURU, INDIA – Tech tycoon, and music producer Pavan Kumar N R, founder of Squad Capitals, recently shared a series of candid photographs from his visit to Taj Vivanta Whitefield via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The images, described as “candid frames,” were captured in the hotel’s contemporary dining area, showcasing modern architectural design and a structured hospitality environment.
The post highlights a growing trend of business leaders and creative professionals using hospitality venues for informal meetings and professional engagements outside traditional office spaces.
Such practices are common internationally, including in the UK and Middle East, where hotels and premium dining venues are frequently used for executive discussions, networking, and collaborative work.
Arrangements for the visit were coordinated by Mr. Ganesh Chand, ensuring a well-organized experience at the Whitefield property.
The images, described as “candid frames,” were captured in the hotel’s contemporary dining area, showcasing modern architectural design and a structured hospitality environment.
The post highlights a growing trend of business leaders and creative professionals using hospitality venues for informal meetings and professional engagements outside traditional office spaces.
Such practices are common internationally, including in the UK and Middle East, where hotels and premium dining venues are frequently used for executive discussions, networking, and collaborative work.
Arrangements for the visit were coordinated by Mr. Ganesh Chand, ensuring a well-organized experience at the Whitefield property.
TTR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment