Tanishaa Mukerji: Always Seen Ajay Devgn, Kajol As My Lord Shiva And Parvati

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has shared that she has always viewed her sister, Kajol, and brother-in-law, Ajay Devgn, as her"Shiva and Parvati," revealing the deep admiration she has for the couple.

Speaking to IANS at the Grand Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center, Tanishaa said:“Since Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married, I have always seen them as my Shiva and Parvati. It's a bias, they have always been my Shiva and Parvati.”

She also opened up about her inclination towards spirituality and expressed her desire to portray a spiritual character on screen, provided it is well-written.

“I don't have any expectations, but I would definitely love to play a spiritual character. I don't know, I haven't really thought about it because I am very spiritual in real life, so I don't think much about playing it in reel life.”

“But yes, I think it would be interesting. It would be lovely to play something like that if it is shown and written properly, because I think writing is very important. If a character is not well written, according to me, then I find it difficult to play such characters,” she added.

Emphasising the importance of meditation in her life, Tanishaa said it has helped her gain clarity and emotional balance.

“I can't tell you how important meditation is for everyone. Meditation has brought many good changes in my life. It has made my mind calmer. I can see my anger; I can see why I am getting so angry. When we get angry, we only see red and we can't think at that point.”

“But now I can actually think when I am angry about why I am angry and at whom I am getting angry. Am I supposed to be so angry? All these things come through meditation,” she said.

She added that meditation has also helped her tackle habits such as procrastination.

“If I need to make a change in myself, for example, I have a habit of procrastinating. But through meditation, I was like, I won't do this. When I sit for meditation, it gives a stillness, and a voice within me tells me to do it right now, and I do it.”

“I think meditation is the only way to train the brain. Repetition is the only language of the brain.”

Calling spirituality a powerful tool for mental well-being, the actress said discipline lies at the core of religion.

She added:“Spirituality is the best thing for mental health. If your mental health isn't good, you should definitely turn towards spirituality because it will give you awareness and strength. Any spirituality is just discipline. What is religion? Religion is a discipline. When you do something religiously, it becomes religion. That is all it is.”

“The word 'religion' in English is what it means: to do something religiously. Every day, you do it again and again, and that is what it is. Pray every day again and again, and your mental health will definitely improve. It is a good tool for our youth. Sit with yourself in silence; you will get the answers from within,” she added.