Minister Of Municipality Meets French Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with the Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Arnaud Pescheux and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition.

During the meeting, they reviewed existing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and France, particularly in the fields of agriculture, food security, and modern agricultural technologies.

They also discussed ways to enhance partnership and exchange expertise between the two sides in a manner that serves mutual interests.