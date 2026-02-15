Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Municipality Meets French Ambassador

Minister Of Municipality Meets French Ambassador


2026-02-15 07:09:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with the Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Arnaud Pescheux and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition.

During the meeting, they reviewed existing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and France, particularly in the fields of agriculture, food security, and modern agricultural technologies.

They also discussed ways to enhance partnership and exchange expertise between the two sides in a manner that serves mutual interests.

MENAFN15022026000063011010ID1110744834



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search