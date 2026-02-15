Avalanche On Bhaderwah-Pathankot Road Strands 40 Vehicles BRO Clears

Dozens of vehicles were stranded on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road on Sunday evening after a small avalanche struck the strategic highway on Guldanda.

BRO Clears Road, Ensures Safety

Executive Magistrate of Bhaderwah, Kamal Preet Singh, confirmed that although several vehicles were initially stuck, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has since cleared the debris, and no injuries have been reported.

Speaking to ANI, Kamal Preet Singh said, "Today, there was a small avalanche on our Guldanda road, due to which some of our people, around 40 vehicles, got stuck. So, the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) came here and opened the road, making it passable, so the people who were stranded could leave. By God's grace, there has been no loss of life or property. However, there was definitely some trouble due to being stuck. The BRO was very effective. As a precaution, ambulances, our police, and other members of civil society also reached the spot. They helped each other and told the people not to panic, saying they would fix it soon and make the road passable for them. There is no such damage on the road. We do not even need to close this tourist spot. It was a small patch, so it has been cleared."

One of the tourists said, "We came from Rajasthan to see the place. Then the snowfall occured, and we were irritated for 2 to 3 hours. Then the road gets opened. Now, we are happy."

BRO's Recent High-Altitude Operations

Earlier, the Border Roads Organisation carried out a high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Chatergala Pass, located at an altitude of 10,500 feet, on the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis. The operation followed heavy snowfall that disrupted connectivity in the area.

The rescue and clearance work was undertaken by the 118 Road Construction Company of the 35 Border Roads Task Force under Project Sampark of the BRO. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)