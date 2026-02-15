Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues Across State, Temperature Dips In Davangere

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C in the plains, indicating cooler morning conditions amid a stable weather pattern.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka, bringing stable atmospheric conditions across the region. According to the latest Karnataka weather forecast, no significant rainfall activity is expected, and clear to partly clear skies may dominate in several areas.

The dry spell is also expected to continue across all districts of North Interior Karnataka. Weather officials have indicated that rainfall activity remains unlikely in the coming days, maintaining consistent and calm conditions across the northern parts of the state.

Similarly, South Interior Karnataka is set to experience dry weather conditions. The overall Karnataka weather update suggests uniform atmospheric stability across the state, with no major fluctuations in weather patterns anticipated in the short term.

Meanwhile, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C in the plains of the state, indicating relatively cooler early morning conditions. The dip in temperature highlights mild winter-like weather in parts of interior Karnataka, even as dry weather continues to prevail statewide.