Police Deny Reports Of Shooting At Shopping Mall In Khmelnytskyi


2026-02-15 07:06:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khmelnytskyi region police reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Police are establishing the circumstances of an incident at a shopping center in Khmelnytskyi. According to preliminary information, one of the visitors attacked a security guard during a conflict. Police were called to the scene. The man was detained. Information about a shooting in the shopping center circulating online is not true," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers are currently clarifying all the circumstances of the incident for further legal qualification and an appropriate procedural decision.

Earlier, some media outlets reported a possible shooting at the shopping center, citing their own sources.

UkrinForm

