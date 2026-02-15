403
NATO Chief Calls for Greater Defense Investment
(MENAFN) The Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, on Thursday encouraged European nations and Canada to boost their military budgets and expand defense production capacity.
He emphasized that while the United States continues to stand firmly behind the alliance, its strategic priorities are increasingly directed toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Addressing journalists ahead of a key session, Rutte explained that talks would center on putting into action the resolutions adopted at the Hague summit. These include “ramping up” defense investment and reinforcing the alliance’s industrial foundation to safeguard credible deterrence.
He underlined the necessity of translating summit pledges into tangible outcomes that enhance collective security.
Rutte also reiterated steadfast backing for Ukraine, highlighting a newly unveiled £500 million (approximately $630 million) British air defense initiative. He cautioned that Kyiv continues to face missile assaults despite demonstrating resilience on the battlefield, underscoring the urgency of sustained assistance.
According to Rutte, the recent uptick in defense expenditures among member states indicates that calls from Washington are producing concrete progress. He observed that European and Canadian partners are “stepping up” by allocating billions in additional military funding.
In subsequent joint comments with Elbridge Colby, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Rutte commended Colby as a steadfast supporter of bolstering European and Canadian defense responsibilities within the alliance.
For his part, Colby described recent developments as a decisive moment for NATO, asserting that the United States expects Europe to assume primary responsibility for the alliance’s conventional defense capabilities as Washington channels greater strategic attention toward the Indo-Pacific.
