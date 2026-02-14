MHA Flags Fake 8Th Pay Commission App Scam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a public alert warning government employees against a fraudulent WhatsApp campaign offering a fake salary calculator for the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

The advisory, released through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, said fraudsters are circulating messages claiming that employees can check their revised salary by downloading an APK file.

Officials cautioned that once the malicious file is installed, cyber criminals gain access to the user's mobile phone and may siphon money from linked bank accounts or compromise sensitive personal and financial data.

The alert clarified that the government never sends APK files through WhatsApp and advised users not to download applications from unverified sources. Installing unknown APK files can lead to data theft and financial loss, it said.

Authorities have urged government employees to verify information related to salary, pension or pay commission updates only through official government portals.

The advisory also emphasised the need for vigilance and warned citizens against clicking on suspicious links shared through messaging platforms.

