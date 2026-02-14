German Military Expert: Ukraine And Russia Too Far Apart For Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German military expert Christian Moelling said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The key question is whether there is any room for maneuver for both sides – for the Russians and the Ukrainians. My impression is that right now it is almost impossible, because Putin cannot go home with what is currently on the negotiation table, but Zelensky also cannot go home with what is on the table," the expert said.

He believes the situation has effectively reached a deadlock and admits he does not feel optimistic. At the same time, Moelling hopes developments could lead to a solution acceptable to both sides.

When asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump could end Russia's war against Ukraine, Moelling noted that the U.S. leader himself seems to think so.

"But it depends on how strongly he [Trump] wants to pressure the Ukrainians. And obviously, he is not prepared to put too much pressure on the Russians," the expert added.

As previously reported, Trump recently said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to "get moving" to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to reach a peace deal, as Russia, in his view, wants such an agreement.

The next trilateral meeting of representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18.

