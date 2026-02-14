Negative Plants For Home: Avoid These 5 Cacti That Can Bring Negativity

5 Cactus Plants To Avoid: Planting trees and plants at home is considered auspicious. But some plants can bring negativity into the home. Today, we'll tell you about 5 such spiky, thorny plants that you should absolutely not keep in your house...

The Golden Barrel Cactus is round with dense, sharp thorns. It can cause injury. Vastu says it creates distance in relationships and stress if kept indoors.

Though stylish, the Opuntia cactus (prickly pear) shouldn't be kept indoors. It's better for an outdoor garden. This plant has flat, thorny pads that can bring bad vibes.

The Cholla cactus has very sharp and dense thorns. Keeping it at home can increase mental stress. Not only that, its sharp thorns can also injure people.

The Cereus cactus is a tall, straight-growing species of cactus. It has small but sharp thorns. It's said that keeping a plant with sharp thorns at home increases disputes.

The Fishhook cactus has curved, sharp thorns that can cause injury. According to Vastu, it's inauspicious and should be avoided indoors. It's better suited for an outdoor garden.