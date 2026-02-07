Saudi Arabia 'Not Far' From Approving Drone Cargo Deliveries: Transport Minister

Dhaka: Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser told Al-Eqtisadiah that the Kingdom is working to open new logistics centers at airports and ports, invest in infrastructure, and attract major global companies in the transport and services sector during 2026.

He added, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a UPS shipping operations center at the cargo village of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, that allowing the use of drones to transport goods will not be far off, as trials on this matter are currently being conducted.

He explained that drones are a fundamental part of work in the logistics sector and are employed in various forms, including road inspections and many complementary tasks.

Regarding rail connectivity between the Gulf countries, the transport minister said,“Intensive work is underway on investments in infrastructure within Saudi Arabia to connect with the Gulf states.”

The minister indicated that the Saudi air cargo sector recorded significant growth last year of 34 percent, reaching 1.2 million tonnes, which supports the import and export sector and enhances economic diversification.

For his part, Daniel Carrera, president of UPS for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said,“UPS has always provided, through ongoing work and cooperation with Eirad, an unparalleled service across the global smart logistics network.”

Eirad, the agent of UPS in Saudi Arabia, operates the operations center, which extends over an area of 10,000 sq. meters within the new cargo village at King Khalid International Airport.

The facility was designed to facilitate shipment handling operations and customs clearance of goods and parcels.

The new technologies enable the processing of more than 3,000 parcels per hour, with the possibility of further expansion this year.

The facility is expected to contribute to meeting the growing demand within Saudi Arabia for air and ground shipping, improving transit times, and enhancing shipment tracking and customs clearance capabilities.

The company says it has invested extensively in Saudi Arabia by providing 150,000 sq. meters of warehouses, 25 facilities, and a local delivery network serving more than 200 cities, all of which are connected to the global UPS network that serves more than 200 countries.

