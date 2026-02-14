Mos Raksha Khadse Reviews Central Schemes In Assam's Hojai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, chaired a district-level review meeting in Assam's Hojai under the initiative of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) to assess the progress of Central Sector Schemes and Centrally-Sponsored Schemes, an official said on Saturday.

Khadse took an update on schemes operating across key sectors including health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic service delivery.

During the meeting, the Union MoS reviewed sector-wise performance and interacted with district officials and stakeholders to understand ground-level challenges and opportunities, said a statement.

She listened to their concerns and suggestions, provided guidance, and assured full support from the Government of India for timely resolution of key issues affecting service delivery and development outcomes, it said.

The Union MoS also highlighted key provisions of the Union Budget relevant to Assam and the North Eastern Region, emphasising their role in strengthening infrastructure, livelihoods, and social services.

She also lauded the district administration for efficient project execution, timely completion of works, and achievement of targets under various schemes.

The meeting emphasised the need for strengthening implementation mechanisms, improving convergence among schemes, and accelerating holistic and inclusive development in the district, said the statement.

The review meeting was attended by Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bilash Bhagwati, along with senior officials of the district administration and line departments.

Earlier in the week, Minister of State of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 82 projects costing Rs 4,703.81 crores have been sanctioned under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) during the last two financial years -- FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25 and the current FY 2025-26 (as on January 31, 2026).

He said MDoNER has taken several steps to ensure timely completion of the projects sanctioned under various schemes, inter alia, including NESIDS.

The projects are periodically monitored and inspected by the officials of MDoNER, North Eastern Council and Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs).

Regular review meetings are conducted with the state governments of NER to expedite the execution of sanctioned projects under the Schemes of MDoNER. The Project Quality Monitors/Third Party Technical Inspection Agencies (PQM/TPTI) have been introduced to strengthen the monitoring mechanism of the MDoNER, said the MoS.

Under NESIDS (Roads), the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) of the State Government of NE States, recommends projects leading to the creation of physical assets in roads/bridges and auxiliary infrastructure, as per their needs, priorities and gaps.

Similarly, under NESIDS (Other Than Roads Infrastructure) the SLEC of the concerned State Government of NE States, recommends projects leading to the creation of infrastructure for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Primary and Secondary Education, Water Supply, Industrial Development, Sports, Telecom etc., as per their needs, priorities and gaps, he said.