Disproportionate Assets Case: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 9 Crore Of Former Assam Govt Official

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 8.94 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a disproportionate assets case against a former Assam government official and his wife, officials said on Saturday.

According to the ED, the attached assets include immovable properties valued at Rs 8.90 crore located in Guwahati and Goalpara districts, along with movable assets worth Rs 3.71 lakh.

The action has been taken against Akhtar Hussain, the then Divisional Soil Conservation Officer of the Cachar Soil Conservation Division, Silchar, and his wife Dr Jasmine Rahman, a Senior Medical and Health Officer in Kamrup (Metro).

The money laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell of Assam Police against Akhtar Hussain under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The charge sheet filed by the Special Vigilance Cell revealed that during the check period between April 9, 2003 and February 28, 2023, Akhtar Hussain allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 8.97 crore. This amounted to nearly 191.5 per cent more than his declared income during the period, the ED said.

Further financial investigation by the agency revealed that the accused and his wife had acquired multiple immovable properties by making payments substantially higher than the registered values shown in the sale deeds, thereby allegedly concealing the actual deployment of proceeds of crime.

The accused failed to satisfactorily explain the source of large cash amounts used for purchasing these properties, officials said.

The probe also revealed that several properties were registered in the names of family members to create layers of concealment. Assets acquired through the alleged proceeds of crime were reportedly used to generate regular rental income.

Additionally, cash deposits of Rs 11.91 lakh were found in Akhtar Hussain's bank accounts, while deposits of Rs 59.89 lakh were traced to his wife's accounts. The ED said further investigation in the case is underway.