Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Gets Union Cabinet Nod For Better NCR Link

Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Approved

In a major boost to urban connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142. The 11.6-kilometre extension will include the construction of eight new elevated stations, improving last-mile connectivity and easing congestion across key residential and commercial corridors. The Botanical Garden station will serve as a major interchange hub, linking the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro's Blue and Magenta Lines, thereby offering seamless travel options for commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi. The project will be implemented by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore. A completion timeline of four years is estimated.

With the addition of this new stretch, the total metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to over 61 kilometres.

Delhi Cabinet Greenlights Metro Phase V(A)

Earlier, on February 11, the Delhi government also took a major step towards strengthening and modernising the capital's public transport system. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved Metro Phase V(A). The Delhi CM informed that this ambitious project will develop three new corridors totalling 16 kilometres in length, including 13 metro stations. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 12,014.91 crore, with the Delhi Government's budgetary share being Rs 2,940.46 crore. The project is targeted for completion in 2028, accoridng to a release from Delhi CMO.

Implementing '7-C Vision' for Sustainable Mobility

The Chief Minister had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said the project is a significant step toward implementing his "7-C Vision" for transportation -- Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility. She emphasised that strengthening public transport is essential for achieving environmental protection and net-zero emission goals.

This expansion will facilitate seamless interchange with the existing metro network and further improve connectivity between the airport, commercial centres, and residential areas. The government aims to provide citizens with a clean, efficient, and integrated transportation system by reducing dependence on private vehicles. (ANI)

