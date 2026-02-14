403
IAEA Chief Says Reaching New Nuclear Deal with Iran Is Feasible, Difficult
(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Friday that reaching a new agreement with Iran on nuclear inspections is “absolutely possible” but “terribly difficult” following the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.
“An agreement with Iran on inspections is technically possible and it is politically even viable but difficult,” Grossi said during an event at the Munich Security Conferencei said, referring to facilities at ["place","Isfahan","iranian nuclear site"], entity["place","Natanz","iranian nuclear site"], and Fordo new situation.” He reiterated that Iran, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, has the right to pursue peaceful nuclear activities, while acknowledging “the reality of a political restraint, which is being very clearly articulated by the US and perhaps others.”
IAEA inspectors have returned to Iran, but Grossi noted that they have not been able to access the facilities damaged in the conflict. “We have been inspecting, if I can put it in simple terms, everything but the attacked facilities,” he said.
