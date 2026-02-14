'King Of Romance': Lalit Pandit Reveals SRK's Magic In Love Songs

When it comes to bringing romance alive on the silver screen, not many have been able to match the emotional depth and charm of Shah Rukh Khan--a legacy that has rightfully earned him the title of the 'King of Romance.' From those tender glances to heartfelt expressions, SRK's songs have long defined Bollywood's idea of cinematic love, leaving a lasting impression across generations. Since it's Valentine's Day, Shah Rukh's iconic love tracks are probably on loop for couples everywhere, especially the die-hard Bollywood romantics.

SRK's Midas Touch on Romantic Songs

Interestingly, revisiting Shah Rukh's magic of romance, music director Lalit Pandit, known for his work in the actor's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', emphasised how the actor played a crucial role in elevating songs beyond their melodies. He particularly highlighted Shah Rukh's unmatched ability to translate music into emotion on screen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Pandit (@lalitpanditofficial) "There was a lot of contribution from the actors in taking the song forward. Shah Rukh is amazing when it comes to picturising the song. It's the expressions that he gives," Lalit Pandit told ANI.

Beyond Performance: An Actor's Involvement

According to the composer, Shah Rukh's involvement often went beyond performance, sharing that the actor would ensure that music received careful attention, especially in his home productions. "We used to concentrate a lot when working with Shah Rukh Khan. The way he does the romantic songs, nobody else does. He is so good at it. He adds a lot to the song. We used to give him a lot of attention. We used to work in a force. We also did a lot of Shah Rukh's home production when he used to join the conversations," Pandit added.

Acknowledgment and a Longstanding Bond

Lalit Pandit also revealed that the 'Jawan' actor himself has acknowledged the massive role music played in shaping the early phase of his career, pointing to films like 'DDLJ', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Yes Boss', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', where songs became integral to storytelling and audience connection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Pandit (@lalitpanditofficial) "He has shared how music had a major influence on those films," the music director added.

Revisiting their association, which dates back decades, to around the time Shah Rukh Khan entered the film industry with 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', Lalit Pandit also spoke on how their professional collaboration soon developed into a warm bond. "When Shah Rukh came to Delhi for his first film, it was Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. His first film came out with something else, but the journey started with Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. We have worked together in our music room, where we used to talk to people. We have had a very good relationship, a friendship," he said.

With that said, after working on films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Yes Boss', and 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', Shah Rukh Khan didn't just star in romantic songs but rightfully lived through them. And perhaps that's why, decades later, he continues to reign as the undisputed 'King of Romance'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)