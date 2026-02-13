Mohammed And Al Busaidi Shine With Double Wins At Dubai Carnival

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On the eve of the $35.35 million Saudi Cup meeting extravaganza in Riyadh, Friday night at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai delivered its own surge of excitement as the Dubai Racing Carnival produced a string of compelling performances, none more heartening than the long-shot two-timer engineered by Emirati handler Ismail Mohammed and Omani-born and UAE-based jockey Hamed Al Busaidi.

While global attention began to drift towards King Abdulaziz Racecourse, where some of the world's best equine stars and racing's global elite are gathered, Meydan whipped up a storm of its own, and for Mohammed, a respected horseman equally at home in flat racing and endurance, it was a breakthrough night.

After saddling 20 runners earlier in the season without success, the veteran trainer finally struck gold with two convincing winners at hugely rewarding odds.

It was a night of personal milestones for Al Busaidi as well. The apprentice who continues to mature in talent and skill had never ridden a thoroughbred winner at Meydan prior to Friday'smeeting, yet he left the track with two victories and a place in the Carnival narrative, becoming only the second Omani jockey to ride a double at the iconic venue.

Their first success came with Ruling Dynasty in the Longines Primaluna Handicap over 1600 metres on turf, a performance defined by Al Busaidi's patience and clever race management.

Now owned and trained by Mohammed, the seven-year-old who previously raced in the famous royal blue Godolphin silks, was given a confident ride, with Al Busaidi threading his way through traffic at a crucial stage before asserting late to hold off the challenge of British challenger City Of Delight by a neck.

“To be honest, I galloped this horse last week, and I told the trainer, 'Trust me, I will win,'” he said.“He showed me a good class then, and I knew he would run better down in this grade.

“In the first furlong, I had a bump from outside, but I stayed in eighth and waited for the gap. When I got the gap, he went!”

The partnership struck again later on the card when Condor Pasa powered to victory in the Longines Conquest Chronograph Handicap over 1200 metres on turf.

The six-year-old, who previously raced with modest success under Bahraini owner-trainer Fawzi Nass, showed grit in the closing stages to outbattle Arigatou Gozaimasu, ridden by Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro - the current leading UAE rider with 35 wins. Condor Pasa completed a memorable brace for the Ismail Mohammed and Hamed Al Busaidi combination.

Al Busaidi's delight was unmistakable after the race.“I was waiting for Bernardo to come back to me as his horse is a strong fighter, and he sent me to the outside, but I solved it!” Al Busaidi said.“It's an incredible feeling for me; I'm only the second Omani jockey to ride a double at Meydan.”

For Mohammed, the achievement underlined the depth of his horsemanship. Long associated with conditioning high-quality endurance horses, a discipline that demands patience, stamina management and meticulous preparation, he has quietly carved out a respected presence on the UAE flat racing scene.

The meeting itself unfolded at a lively tempo, with the powerful Bhupat Seemar and Tadhg O'Shea combination also collecting a notable double, further adding to the competitive flavour of the Carnival card.

In the featured AED 250,000 Longines Spirit Pilot Flyback Handicap, English Oak confirmed his progressive profile with a second Meydan victory. Ridden by Danny Tudhope for Qatari handler Hamad Al Jehani, the six-year-old defied top weight and sustained pressure in the closing stages to prevail by a head and a short head from the fast-finishing Godolphin pair Hallasan and Cavallo Bay.

As Saudi Cup day looms, the Carnival continues to produce its own compelling storylines, and Friday's meeting belonged to the understated excellence of Ismail Mohammed and the emerging confidence of Hamed Al Busaidi.