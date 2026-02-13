LMT Hits Record High, Shares Gain Over 34% This Year Retail's Not Super Confident About Accumulating The Stock At Current Level



Lockheed Martin (LMT) drew strong retail attention on Friday after the stock climbed to a record high, extending a rally that has lifted the shares more than 34% year to date.

The momentum has been particularly sharp since early December, with LMT shares surging roughly 45% during that period. The defense giant has executed both domestic and international deals over the past few weeks and posted better-than-expected topline results for the fourth quarter.

Lockheed Secures Radar Deal With Fujitsu

On Thursday, Lockheed Martin secured the first purchase order with Fujitsu for a key component of Japan's Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) SPY-7 radar antenna. The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2025.

The SPY-7 solid-state radar, which will replace the legacy SPY-1 radars, is interoperable with the Aegis Combat System, the company added.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin also completed a successful 112-kilometre flight test of its Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

With a range of up to 150 kilometers, the ER GMLRS is compatible with existing HIMARS and M270A2 rocket launchers and removes the need for additional platforms, the company said.

The company recently signed a framework agreement with the United States Department of War to expand its missile production, potentially increasing annual Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor output from 96 to 400 units.

Expects Momentum To Continue In 2026

Lockheed Martin reported a 9% jump in fourth-quarter revenue to $20.3 billion, surpassing Street expectations, while net earnings climbed to $1.3 billion from $527 million a year earlier but missed estimates. The company said its bottom line was weighed down by significant losses tied to classified programs.

Lockheed Martin projects continued momentum in 2026 with about 5% sales growth and a 25% jump in operating profit.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the rally this year, retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained 'bearish' for more than a week.

One user weighed buying the stock.

Another user noted a breakout but was hesitant to add due to low volumes.

