Dubai Authority Contains Major Fire In An Hour Arrives At Scene In Minutes

The site will be handed over to the concerned authorities once cooling procedures are completed, in accordance with the approved protocols

Dubai Civil Defence managed to contain a fire that broke out in Ras Al Khor within an hour, authorities confirmed to Khaleej Times in a statement. The fire was brought under control by firefighters and robots that arrived on site within minutes of being alerted about the incident.

The operations room received a report at 1.23pm on afternoon Friday, February 13, 2026, about a fire incident at a warehouse in Ras Al Khor. Firefighters from Nad Al Sheba Fire Station were immediately dispatched as the first responder to the scene.

Upon arrival at 1.26pm, in a response time of four minutes, crews found that the incident involved a fire at a warehouse. The blaze was classified as moderate.

At 2.28pm, the field commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operations were underway.

No injuries were reported. The site will be handed over to the concerned authorities once cooling procedures are completed, in accordance with the approved protocols.

One eyewitness told Khaleej Times that she saw dark plumes of smoke billowing into the air when driving on Al Manama Street.“I was driving to Mirdif city center at around 2pm when I saw the smoke,” she said.“I could hear emergency vehicles as I drove past the scene.”



