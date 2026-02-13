Who Are New DP World Leaders Essa Kazim, Yuvraj Narayan?

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 6:53 PM



By: Meher Dhanjal



DP World on Friday announced major leadership changes, appointing Essa Kazim as Chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as Group CEO.

Incoming chairman Kazim currently serves as governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre. Narayan, who joined DP World in 2004 and most recently served as deputy CEO and CFO, has held several senior roles within the company.

Here's a more detailed look into who they are:

Essa Kazim

A veteran of the UAE's financial sector with over three decades of experience, Kazim has just added another prestigious title to his portfolio: Chairman of DP World's Board of Directors.

The Emirati's journey through the corridors of finance in the UAE began in 1988, when he joined the Research and Statistics Department of the UAE Central Bank as a Senior Analyst. By 1993, he had moved to the Dubai Department of Economic Development, where he served as Director of Planning and Development.

Kazim's appointment as Director-General of Dubai Financial Market in 1999 was transformative, both for the institution and for Kazim himself. He held this position until 2006, guiding the market through a period of growth.

His influence at the Dubai Financial Market didn't end there. From 2007 to 2021, he served as its Chairman, providing strategic direction during both boom times and the challenging years following the global financial crisis.

For more than a decade, Kazim has served as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, a position he has held since January 2014.

Today, Kazim's responsibilities extend far beyond any single institution. As Chairman of Borse Dubai, he oversees the holding company that manages Dubai's stake in various exchanges. He serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, helping craft the legal framework that governs the emirate's business environment.

His presence at the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee and the Supreme Fiscal Committee in Dubai places him at the heart of financial regulatory and policy decisions. Also, his position on the boards of Nasdaq and Nasdaq Dubai connects him to the global capital markets network.

Yuvraj Narayan

Narayan, who spent two decades building an empire with DP World, joined the conglomerate in 2004, at a pivotal moment in its history. Within a year, he had been appointed Group CFO.

As Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Narayan's responsibilities extended far beyond traditional finance. He oversaw financial strategy, corporate finance, and business operations. This broad mandate prepared the Indian expat well for the CEO role he now assumes.

Before joining DP World, he honed his skills in senior positions across different markets.

He served as head of corporate and project finance for South Asia at ANZ Group, one of the region's largest banking institutions. He also held the position of CFO at Salalah Port Services in Oman, giving him direct experience in port operations before bringing that knowledge to DP World.

Narayan also currently serves on the boards of HDFC International Life and Re Company Limited, and Dubai Financial Market.



