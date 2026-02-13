Vodafone Qatar Launches Most Affordable ZTE U30 PRO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar has officially become the first operator in the region to launch the most affordable ZTE U30 Pro MU5358 5G hotspot device, available online and in retail

stores.

Paired with Vodafone Qatar's 5G, the ZTE U30 Pro delivers next-generation 5G speeds with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and supports up to 16 devices simultaneously, providing wide coverage and seamless performance for travelers, professionals, and families.

The device features a sleek, pocket-sized design with a 1.38-inch touch display for easy control.

Powered by a 5000mAh battery, it provides up to 12 hours of continuous use, making it a reliable companion for uninterrupted internet access anytime, anywhere.

Priced at QR499, customers can exclusively purchase the ZTE U30 Pro online or at select Vodafone Qatar retail stores, including Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring Road, Lulu Al Khor, and Vodafone's Pearl and Al Wakra branch.