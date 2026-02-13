BTC/USD Forex Signal 12/02: Bitcoin Price At Risk (Chart)
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 71,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 71,000. Add a stop-loss at 60,000.
The BTC/USD pair retreated after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned about the unsustainable fiscal path. It is estimated that the deficit would jump by $4.7 trillion in the next ten years. One cause of this jump is the surge in immigration policy, which will cost over $500 billion. Trump's tariffs will increase revenue by $3 trillion.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair continued its strong downward trend, falling from a high of 126,300 in October to the current 67,665. It has continued falling even as whales continue buying.Bitcoin remains below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator. The MACD indicator has moved below the zero line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering at 30.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the BTC/USD pair will continue falling as sellers target the key support level at 60,000. On the other hand, a move above the key resistance level at 72,000 will invalidate the bearish outlook and point to more gains.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
