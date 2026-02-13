GBP/USD Forex Signal 12/02: Bullish Above 1.3730 (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800.
The other GBP/USD news will come from the UK, where the Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the latest GDP data. Economists expect the upcoming report to show that the economy slowed to 1.2% in the fourth quarter from the previous 1.3%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe GBP/USD pair has retreated in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.3730 to the current 1.3630. This retreat happened as the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced back after the strong US jobs report.On the daily chart, the pair remains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The two lines of the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) have made a bearish crossover.It remains below the important resistance level at 1.3730, its highest level in September last year. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range on Thursday. A bullish rebound above the key resistance at 1.3730 will point to more gains, potentially to the year-to-date high of 1.3865.
