NQM Operationalises Four Quantum Hubs, Supports Eight Startups: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - KNN India)Significant progress has been achieved under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) during 2025, including operationalisation of four Thematic Hubs and support to quantum startups, the Government has informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Department of Science and Technology is implementing the National Quantum Mission to strengthen India's capabilities in quantum technologies.



Under the Mission, four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) were established in FY 2024–25. These include Quantum Computing at Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Quantum Communication at Indian Institute of Technology Madras in association with Centre for Development of Telematics, Quantum Sensing & Metrology at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and Quantum Materials & Devices at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.



These hubs have been incorporated as Section-8 companies, have constituted Hub Governing Boards, and have received funds to initiate operations. They are currently engaged in technology development, human resource development, entrepreneurship promotion, industry partnerships and international collaborations.



The Minister stated that state-of-the-art fabrication and central facilities are being established at premier institutions to support indigenous quantum hardware development.



He further informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IIT Delhi have demonstrated quantum entanglement-based free space secure communication over a distance of 1 km at the IIT Delhi campus.



To promote quantum entrepreneurship, exclusive guidelines have been formulated under NQM to onboard and support startups through funding, access to national infrastructure and mentorship. Eight startups have been supported so far under a rolling Call for Startups.



Among the notable outcomes, QuNu Labs Pvt. Ltd. has developed and demonstrated a 500 km Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network for secure encryption key distribution. QpiAI has created a 64-qubit scalable, fault-tolerant Quantum Processor Unit (QPU).



Prenishq has developed a high-precision diode laser for quantum communication and computing applications. PQuest Group, under IIT Bombay's Quantum Sensing & Metrology T-Hub, has launched India's first indigenous Quantum Diamond Microscope (QDM) for advanced magnetic field imaging.



Under the Mission, shared national facilities are being established at IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi. Facilities at IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay focus on superconducting, photonic and spin-qubit platforms for quantum computing hardware.



IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur are developing facilities for quantum sensing and metrology, while IIT Delhi is setting up facilities for indigenous fabrication of quantum materials and devices.



On workforce development, Dr. Singh informed that undergraduate minor and M.Tech programmes in Quantum Technologies have been launched in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). A dedicated Call for Undergraduate Teaching Laboratories in Quantum Technologies has also been issued to promote hands-on learning.



To address cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing, a Concept Paper on India's Quantum-Safe Ecosystem has been developed, recommending post-quantum cryptography standards and regulatory frameworks.



A dedicated Task Force comprising representatives from academia, industry, R&D labs, startups and government agencies has been constituted to guide migration to quantum-resistant cryptography.



Additionally, DRDO has established a Quantum Test and Research Centre (QTRC) for setting up facilities related to QKD laboratories, post-quantum cryptography and quantum random number generators for security analysis and evaluation.



