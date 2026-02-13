NBA Strengthens Biodiversity Conservation With Rs 2.40 Crore ABS Realisation In 45 Days

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has realised Rs 2.40 crore under the Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) framework over the past 45 days, reinforcing its mandate to conserve biological resources and ensure equitable sharing of benefits arising from their commercial and research use.

The amount was received from 10 applications involving research and commercial utilisation of biological resources by entities in the seed, animal feed and cosmetic sectors.

A substantial portion Rs 2.30 crore was realised from Pioneer Overseas Corporation for the commercial use of mustard and rice hybrids. Additional contributions were received from East West Seeds India Pvt. Ltd., Advanta Enterprises Ltd., Tokita Seed India Pvt. Ltd., Avalo Inc., and Sea6 Energy Pvt. Ltd.

The biological resources utilised include varieties and hybrids of rice, onion, bitter gourd, mustard, cotton, bottle gourd, brinjal, chilli, cucumber, okra, ridge gourd, tomato and seaweed.

These resources were deployed in the development of agro-based products, particularly improved and hybrid seed varieties, contributing to the agricultural economy.

Under the ABS mechanism, the realised benefits are to be shared with concerned institutions, local communities, farmers and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) that have provided parental seed lines or related biological inputs.

The framework is intended to promote conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity while strengthening livelihoods at the grassroots level.

The Authority has, in recent years, streamlined procedures to enhance transparency and facilitate compliance, with a focus on balancing ease of doing business and protection of community interests.

The seed sector has emerged as a leading contributor under the ABS framework. During the current financial year 2025–26, the NBA has realised Rs 3.42 crore from the seed sector alone.

With the latest collections, cumulative ABS realisations have exceeded Rs 266 crore (approximately USD 29 million), of which Rs 83 crore has been contributed by the seed sector, making it the second-largest contributor after Red Sanders.

