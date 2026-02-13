Techmediabreaks Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) Renames To DNA X, Inc. Following Asset Sale To NEXA(R)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) changed its corporate name to DNA X, Inc. concurrent with its previously announced asset sale to NEXA(R) formerly Social Mobile. The company stated proceeds from the transaction are expected to fund debt retirement and provide working capital for its digital asset management operations, with DNA X, Inc. moving forward as operator of the DNA X digital asset trading platform acquired in December 2025. The company will temporarily retain the Nasdaq trading symbol SONM, with a planned transition to DNAX in the near future.

To view the full press release, visit

About DNA X, Inc.

DNA X, Inc. is a digital asset management platform, building on the digital asset trading platform acquired by the former Sonim Technologies. Following the successful asset sale of its rugged mobile phone business to NEXA, DNA X, Inc. is positioned to capitalize on the massive growth opportunity presented by the global expansion of digital assets.

For more information, visit

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN