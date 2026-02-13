Chinesenewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Receives Notification From NASDAQ Regarding Bid Price 'Compliance Deficiency'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT), a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, received notification from the NASDAQ stock market that the company is not in compliance with the market's minimum bid price requirement. According to the announcement, the guidelines require that the closing bid price for a company's ordinary shares listed on NASDAQ be a minimum of $1, with failure to meet that guideline for 30 consecutive business days creating a“compliance deficiency.”

The announcement stated that“the notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq.... The company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, or until March 5, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market. If at any time before the end of the compliance period, the bid price of the company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide written notification that the company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.”

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

