Networknewsbreaks Numa Numa Resources Inc. Poised As Copper Supply Tightens, Prices Rise

Numa Numa Resources is positioned for opportunity amid acceleration of global copper demand as electrification, infrastructure expansion and critical technological developments strain existing supplies. This“sets the stage for renewed interest in major copper projects such as those being advanced by Numa Numa Resources in Bougainville. As analysts forecast persistent deficits and structural demand growth for copper, the company's focus on the Panguna Mine and adjacent prospects places it at the heart of discussions about future supply,” reads a recent article.“The outlook for copper through 2026 reflects a market in transition, driven by long-term structural growth rather than simple cyclical price swings. According to research from UBS, copper prices are forecast to rise throughout 2026, with expectations of average values climbing toward $11,000 per metric ton as demand continues to outpace constrained mine supply. J.P. Morgan's analysis similarly sees copper prices potentially reaching average levels above $12,000 per metric ton in parts of 2026 amid a tightening global market and significant supply disruptions at major producers. These forecasts reflect deeper imbalances between demand and supply that many analysts believe will persist into the middle of the decade.”

About Numa Numa Resources Inc.

Numa Numa is a mining and infrastructure development company focused on unlocking transformational opportunities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, where the company is headquartered and where its management has lived and worked for 10 years.

Bougainville, a resource-rich archipelago in the South Pacific, is perhaps best known as the home of the Panguna Mine. Developed by Rio Tinto, the Panguna Mine was the largest open cut copper and gold mine in the world when it operated from 1972 to 1989 before being shuttered due to a civil war, called“the Crisis,” between Bougainville and its parent government Papua New Guinea. In 2001, the Bougainville Peace Agreement ended the war and awarded Bougainville limited autonomy, including its own constitution, by which ownership of the mine reverted to its customary landowners. A majority of the Panguna Mine's copper, gold, and silver ore resources remain within its walls, making the fully explored and developed Panguna Mine one of the largest ore bodies in the world, today worth approximately $100 billion. Most geologists who have studied Bougainville believe that other nearby locations such as Mainoki and Karato are highly prospective and may contain ore deposits similar in size and scale to those of the Panguna Mine.

