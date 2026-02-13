China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd. Announces The Official Release Of Historical Television Series Swords Into Plowshares

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Hangzhou, China - China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd. announced the official global release of its large-scale historical television series Swords Into Plowshares on January 23, 2026. The series is currently broadcasting across major television and digital streaming platforms in China.







Developed over more than a decade, Swords Into Plowshares is a historical drama set during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, a transitional era between the Tang and Song dynasties. The series represents one of Huace's key historical productions and reflects the company's continued commitment to large-scale, research-driven storytelling.







The drama centers on Qian Hongchu, ruler of the Wuyue Kingdom, and explores themes of governance, responsibility, and the pursuit of stability during a period marked by political fragmentation and regional power shifts. Through its narrative, the series examines the human cost of conflict and the enduring aspiration for peace.

Unlike many historical dramas that focus primarily on military conquest, Swords Into Plowshares adopts a people-centered perspective, portraying the social, political, and personal challenges faced by historical figures navigating complex national realities. The production integrates historical research with dramatized storytelling to present a detailed reconstruction of the era.













The cast includes Bai Yu as Qian Hongchu, alongside Zhou Yutong, Zhu Yawen, Yu Haoming, Dong Yong, Ni Dahong, and Mei Ting. The series traces the transformation of its central characters against the backdrop of shifting dynastic power, highlighting questions of leadership, loyalty, and historical legacy.

Production design, costume, and set construction were developed to reflect the aesthetic and material culture of the Five Dynasties period. The creative team worked with historical consultants to ensure accuracy in architecture, court rituals, and social customs depicted in the series.













According to China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd., the release of Swords Into Plowshares forms part of the company's broader strategy to invest in high-quality historical content that bridges traditional cultural heritage with contemporary audiences. The project reflects Huace's continued expansion in premium television production and global content distribution.

Swords Into Plowshares is now available for broadcast and streaming, with distribution arrangements covering domestic television networks and leading online platforms. International distribution discussions are ongoing.

For more information about the series, please visit the company's official website.