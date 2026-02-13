Inogen Alliance Announces Sponsorship Of 2026 AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum

ST PAUL, Minn., February 12, 2026 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance is an official sponsor of the upcoming annual Global Water Stewardship Forum with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), for the fourth year. The forum runs from 23-24 June 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

As an Alliance we are representing our global presence at this event with thirteen Associate co-sponsors including Antea Group UK, Antea Brasil, Antea Group France, Antea Group USA, Baden Consulting in Switzerland, Brown & Green in Philippines, CDG Environmental in Costa Rica, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, HPC France, HPC Italy, Mediterra in Spain, and Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan, Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand; with our global Water Working Group leader Beatrice Bizzaro.

Since October 2025, Beatrice was elected as a member of the AWS Technical Committee, serving as one of the four global representatives from the Private Sector. At Inogen Alliance, we are thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to actively supporting AWS in their strategy.

The Alliance for Water stewardship Forum is one of the key events in which our community of members, implementers and stakeholders to share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held annually in Edinburgh, Scotland, since 2016, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

We are proud to be sponsors among brands including WWF, Diageo and Haleon.

To learn more about the AWS Forum 2026 visit: AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum | Alliance for Water Stewardship

The complete list of AWS credentialed implementors is available here.

The AWS Global Water Forum is a unique opportunity to exchange water stewardship experiences with industry leaders and build connections with members of the wider global water stewardship community. This event has become a cornerstone annual global meeting for our water experts and clients to come together across geographic locations.

Registration for general tickets is open now. If you are interested, get your tickets early as this event has a history of selling out. Our global water team would love to see you in person at the AWS Forum in June!

