'Rumour Key Reason Behind Campus Incident', Says Indore NMIMS Director

Indore, Feb 13 (IANS) A day after a group created a ruckus over a student event on the campus of NMIMS Deemed-to-be University in Indore, the institute's Director, Anshuman Jaswal, on Friday said the incident occurred because of a"rumour" regarding the programme.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Jaswal claimed that a few days earlier, a group of youths had visited the campus to collect donations for a cultural event. However, they were sent back.

“A group of youths introducing themselves as members of an organisation came to the campus, but when college staff contacted the event organisers, we were told that this group did not have approval to seek donations for the event from educational institutions. They were sent back without any donation as a result,” he said.

Regarding Thursday's programme at NMIMS, Jaswal said it was a small event organised by a group of students and that even staff members did not participate.

“But a rumour was spread that a big event was being organised and that people from outside were being invited with an entry fee of Rs 2,000, which was completely false. That is why members of the organisation came to the campus,” he said.

Responding to whether the local police were informed about the event, Jaswal said it was not a large programme.

“When we organise large cultural events, including our annual fest, we inform the police every time, verbally and in writing. But this was a small internal event,” he added.

When asked about the notice reportedly issued by the local police, Jaswal said:“We have visited the local police station and submitted our reply along with several videos and photographs of the incident. We are not aware of any notice being issued by the police to NMIMS or any other party.”

Videos of the incident showed a group of around 50 youths, some carrying sticks, entering the campus and vandalising property. Some of them were seen arguing with faculty members and police personnel. After police intervention, several persons reportedly sat at the college entrance and chanted the Hanuman Chalisa.

Following the incident on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani told media persons that members of an organisation had created a disturbance on the campus.

“We have initiated an investigation. The CCTV footage and videos of the incident are being examined, and appropriate legal action will follow,” he said.