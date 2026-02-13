Gujarat CM Flags Off 28 AMTS Electric Buses, 225 Planned

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) on Friday inducted 28 new electric buses into its fleet, as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged them off in Ahmedabad, marking the first phase of a planned rollout of 225 electric buses for the city.

According to an official statement, the 28 state-of-the-art buses are equipped with advanced cybersecurity systems and Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS).

For the first time in India, mandatory cybersecurity and safety audits have been implemented in electric buses. With the phased addition of 225 e-buses, their operation is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 75,000 kilograms annually.

After flagging off the buses, the Chief Minister boarded one of the buses and reviewed the facilities on board, taking stock of passenger amenities and safety features.

AMTS Chairman Dharamshi Desai told IANS:“These EV buses are coming into the AMTS fleet for the first time. A total of 225 buses will come. The Chief Minister flagged off 5 buses today. Twenty-eight buses have already come to our fleet. In March, all the buses will come.”

He added,“Till now, only double-decker buses were running. CNG buses are currently running, and diesel buses were earlier stopped by the government. Now, CNG buses will be replaced by electric buses.”

The government said the project is among the fastest implemented in the country, with the entire tender process completed in six months and the buses delivered within three months.

In a separate programme, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised the 'Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav' to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Municipal School Board.

At Navrangpura, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed School Board building built at a cost of Rs 10.61 crore. The four-storey building will house all 18 departments of the education committee under one roof.

At an event held on the Sabarmati Riverfront, he also e-inaugurated 15 smart schools developed at a cost of Rs 16.11 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said,“More than 56,000 students have left private schools and taken admission in the School Board's smart schools.”

He added that the municipal primary education committee, founded 100 years ago on the values of morality and self-reliance, now operates across 453 schools and contributes to nation-building through value-based education.

Referring to national initiatives, he said the objective was to move forward with a combination of knowledge, values, and technology to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja said,“Shatabdi Shiksha Mahotsav is not merely a festival, but a living proof of Gujarat's cultural and intellectual development.”

Referring to reforms under the National Education Policy 2020 and Mission School of Excellence, he said,“The government is not only constructing buildings but shaping the future of India.”

He added that education was not merely a means of employment but a sacred pursuit, and that dedicated teachers play a vital role in shaping students' futures.

As part of the centenary celebrations, 100 schools and 100 teachers were selected for recognition, with symbolic awards presented to six schools and six teachers, including cheques, shields, and certificates.