MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ACME Home Care Expands Services to Provide Medical Equipment for Long-Term Clients ACME Home Care has announced the launch of a fully integrated medical equipment program, strengthening its position as one of Arizona's most client-focused in-home care providers.

Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - ACME Home Care has announced the launch of a fully integrated medical equipment program, strengthening its position as one of Arizona's most client-focused in-home care providers. The new service gives long-term care clients access to critical mobility and safety equipment--including delivery, installation, and ongoing support--at no additional cost as part of their care plan. Companion care clients with temporary needs can also access equipment through low-fee leases.









The introduction of medical equipment services aims to address the logistical obstacles that often confront families during stressful times, such as hospital discharge or sudden changes in health conditions. ACME Home Care identified a recurring pattern: families scrambling to find hospital beds, shower chairs, or safety equipment at the last minute, often coordinating with multiple third-party vendors while also managing their loved one's care. Recognizing that this gap undermined effective home care, ACME developed a streamlined system to deliver essential equipment directly, ensuring a smoother, safer transition from hospital to home.

Unlike traditional home care agencies that limit their services to providing caregivers, ACME is now the single point of contact for both caregiving and the necessary equipment in the home. This approach removes the confusion and hassle of coordinating with outside providers.

The program's launch was guided by listening to both caregivers and client families, who described the challenges of piecing together care tools on their own. ACME responded by maintaining an in-house inventory--stored locally and managed by trained staff--to provide immediate access to the most-used and most-needed equipment. The process includes personalized assessment, delivery, setup, maintenance, and hands-on instruction, removing barriers for both short- and long-term clients.









Offered items include Hoyer lifts for safe transfers, adjustable hospital beds for positioning and recovery, stand-up recliners (lift chairs) to boost independence, and essential bathroom safety equipment such as shower chairs and transfer benches. The inventory also includes wheelchairs, transport chairs, walkers, rollators, bedside commodes, and overbed tables--helping clients and caregivers manage everyday tasks with greater ease and less risk.

Rebecca Donovan, founder of ACME Home Care, said, "Equipment should never be the barrier that stands between a family and the care they deserve. By integrating these essential tools directly into our plans, we're removing stress and setting a higher bar for what home care can be."

For more information on ACME's medical equipment program, detailed service areas, or specifics on long-term care plans, visit:



Long-Term Personal Care Service Area Details

About ACME Home Care

ACME Home Care provides in-home support services--including companion care, personal care, respite care, and post-surgery recovery--across Mesa, Phoenix, Fountain Hills, and Scottsdale. The company is committed to personalized, adaptable solutions that reflect the real-world needs of the families it serves.

Media Contact









