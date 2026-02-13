Decoding Our DNA: The Human Impact Behind SNP Genotyping's USD 19.48 Billion Growth By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market size was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 19.48 billion by 2034, rising at a 11.7% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market

Key Takeaways



North America accounted for the largest share of the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By technology type, the PCR-based genotyping segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By technology type, the sequencing-based genotyping segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years.

By application type, the pharmacogenomics segment led the market in 2024.

By application type, the genetic testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By sample type, the DNA segment dominated the global market.

By sample type, the RNA segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the studied years.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2024 By end user, the research labs segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years.

What is Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping?

Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping is the process of identifying variation at a single DNA base position among individuals, helping to study genetic differences, disease risk, and drug response. The single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market is expanding due to increasing

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market?

Prominent drivers of the market include the growing focus on personalized medicine and pharmacogenomics, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and the rising demand for early disease diagnosis. Technological advancements in high-throughput sequencing, microarrays, and bioinformatics

What are the Substantial Trends in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market?



In May 2025, researchers from National Jewish Health, in collaboration with Advanced Diagnostic Laboratories, developed a molecular diagnostic test for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a key genetic cause of COPD. Using a novel 23-SNP AAT assay, the test enables faster and more accurate detection of multiple genetic mutations linked to the disease, improving diagnosis and patient management. In April 2025, Baylor Genetics partnered with the Child Neurology Society (CNS) as their official genetic testing collaborator for 2025–2026. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive genetic testing for patients and families affected by epilepsy, neurodevelopmental disorders, and other neurological conditions, enhancing diagnosis and care.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market?

A key emerging challenge in the market is the high cost and complexity of advanced genotyping technologies, which can limit accessibility, especially in developing regions. Additionally, managing and analysing large-scale genomic data, ensuring data accuracy and addressing privacy and ethical concerns in genetic testing pose significant privacy and ethical concerns testing pose significant hurdies. Regulatory variation across regions further complicates market adoption and standardization of SNP genotyping solutions.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America led the market due to its well-established facilities and advanced healthcare systems. High investment in biotechnology and genomic studiws widespread use of SNP genotyping in personalized medicine and drug development, and the presence of major biotech and pharmaceutical

In the U.S., the SNP genotyping market is expanding with strong adoption in precision medicine, clinical diagnostics, and genomics research, supported by advanced laboratory infrastructure and biotech investment. Current trends highlight the uptake of automation, AI-enabled analysis, and high-throughput sequencing, and future opportunities lie in broader clinical implementation and deeper integration with personalized healthcare and multi-omics platforms.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region experienced the fastest growth in the Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market due to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in genomic research, and growing use of SNP genotyping in personalized medicine and diagnostics. Countries like China, India, and Japan expanded research facilities and laboratories, while government support and a large patient population helped accelerate technology adoption, driving strong market growth across the region.

In China, growth is propelled by significant investment in genomics research, government support, and expanding biotech and healthcare sectors. Trends include rising use of next-generation sequencing and genomic testing beyond research labs, and future opportunities exist in scaling population-wide genetic studies, cost-effective platforms, and expanding clinical and agricultural applications to meet local healthcare and innovation needs.

Segmental Insights

By Technology Type Analysis

How did the PCR-based Genotyping Segment Dominate the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market in 2024?

In 2024, the PCR-based genotyping segment led the SNP market due to its high accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Its ability to quickly analyze genetic variations, compatibility with clinical and research laboratories, and widespread adoption in disease diagnostics, personalized medicine, and genetic studies strengthened its market position. The technology established infrastructure and ease of use made it the preferred choice for many applications globally.

The sequencing-based genotyping segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to its ability to provide detailed, high-throughput genetic information. Increasing demand for precision medicine, advanced research, and large-scale genetic studies is driving adoption. Additionally, technological advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), cost reduction, and growing applications in disease diagnostics and personalized therapies are boosting market growth globally.

By Application Type Analysis

How did the Pharmacogenomics Segment Dominate the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmacogenomics segment dominated the market due to the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and tailored drug therapies. Increasing awareness of genetic influence on drug response, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the adoption of SNP genotyping for optimizing drug efficacy and minimizing adverse effects strengthened its market position. Strong research activity and integration into clinical practice further boosted demand.

The genetic testing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for early disease detection, risk assessment, and preventive healthcare. Growing awareness of inherited disorders, increased adoption of direct-to-consumer testing, and expanding use of SNP genotyping in clinical diagnostics

By Sample Type Analysis

Why the DNA Segment Dominated the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market?

The DNA segment dominated the market due to its high stability, accuracy, and suitability for large-scale genetic analysis. DNA samples enable precise detection of genetic variation and are widely compatible with advanced genotyping technologies such as PCR< microarrays, and sequencing. Their ease of storage, reproducibility, and sequencing. Their ease of storage, reproducibility, and blood application in clinical diagnostic pharmacogenomics and research further supported strong adoption.

The RNA segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the studied period due to increasing focus on gene expression profiling and transcriptomics research. RNA-based SNP genotyping supports real-time analysis of functional genetic variation linked to disease progression and treatment response. Advancements in RNA sequencing technologies, growing applications in cancer research, and rising demand for precision medicine are further driving segment growth.

By End User Analysis

What Made Pharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominated in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the SNP market in 2024, due to their extensive use of genetic data in drug discovery, clinical trials, and pharmacogenomics studies. SNP genotyping supports target identification, patient stratification, and therapy optimization, improving development efficiency. Strong R&D investments, expanding precision medicine pipelines, and increased focus on personalized treatments further reinforced the leading position of pharmaceutical companies.

The research labs segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the studied years due to expanding genomics and population-based studies. Rising academic and government funding for genetic research, increasing use of SNP genotyping in disease association and biomarker

What are the Recent Developments in the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market



In May 2025, Regeneron acquired select assets of 23andMe for USD 256 million, strengthening its capabilities in genetics-driven drug discovery and research. In January 2025, Thermo Fisher reported Q4 2024 revenue of USD 11.40 billion and introduced the MagMAX Sequential DNA/RNA kit, designed to streamline DNA and RNA extraction for SNP genotyping workflows.

Key Players List



Invivoscribe

Veracyte

Thermo Fisher Scientific

10X Genomics

Myriad Genetics

Illumina

Nanostring Technologies

QIAGEN

Roche

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Personalis

Pacific Biosciences of California

Invitae

Bio-Rad Laboratories Agilent Technologies



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global oligonucleotide CDMO market

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market

The U.S. genotyping market

The global phosphoramidite market

The AI in genomics market

The global biostimulants market

The global cell line development market

The global iPSC cell therapies market

The global biotechnology reagents & kits market

The global metabolomics market

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology



PCR-Based Genotyping

Sequencing-Based Genotyping Chip-Based Genotyping



By Application



Pharmacogenomics

Genetic Testing

Disease Diagnosis Forensic Science

By Sample Type



DNA

RNA

Blood Saliva

By End User



Research Labs

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Laboratories Forensic Labs

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners

Check the Next Market Data and Insights: