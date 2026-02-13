Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances To New Roadmap Phase As V1 Protocol Goes Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has seen a new entry with the development of Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As of February 2026, the project has transitioned into a new stage of its technical roadmap following the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet.







This move signals a shift from the project's early conceptual design to a phase of public system validation. The protocol is designed to provide a non-custodial environment for lending and borrowing digital assets, using smart contracts to manage transactions and risk without traditional intermediaries.

Core Architecture and Dual Lending Markets

The primary goal of Mutuum Finance is to address capital efficiency in the decentralized credit market through a dual-market architecture. This system is designed to accommodate a variety of user needs by offering two distinct environments: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending.

The P2C model operates through pooled liquidity. In this setup, lenders supply major assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK into shared smart contract pools. Borrowers can then access these funds immediately by providing over-collateralized assets. Interest rates in the P2C model are dynamic and adjust automatically based on pool utilization. When demand for borrowing increases, the interest rates rise to encourage more deposits.

In contrast, the P2P model is designed for direct agreements between individual participants. This allows lenders and borrowers to negotiate specific terms, such as interest rates, collateral types, and repayment schedules. This model is particularly useful for assets with higher volatility or those that do not fit into large, shared liquidity pools. By combining these two models, Mutuum Finance aims to support both conservative yield-seeking strategies and more flexible, individualized credit agreements.

The Role of mtTokens and Yield Mechanics

A central feature of the Mutuum Finance's whitepaper is the mtToken. When a user supplies liquidity to the protocol's pools, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt of their deposit. These tokens function as interest-bearing assets. Rather than requiring users to manually claim rewards, the protocol is designed so that mtTokens increase in value relative to the underlying asset as borrowers repay their loans with interest.

The protocol's roadmap also incorporates a buy-and-distribute mechanism to link platform activity to the native MUTM token. Under this framework, a portion of the fees generated by lending activity is used to purchase MUTM on the open market. These tokens are then redistributed to participants who stake their mtTokens in the protocol's safety module. This design intends to align the growth of the platform's utility with the value of the native