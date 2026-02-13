Are Urvashi Rautela And AP Dhillon Dating? Pre-Valentine Pics Go Viral

While multiple publications have already shed light on Urvashi and AP's pre-Valentine's Day party, Urvashi's new tweet has further added to the frenzy.

In show business, where anything may happen at any time, the latest talk is about AP Dhillon and Urvashi Rautela. According to reports, the couple celebrated pre-Valentine's Day together, as well as the actress's early birthday, at the famed Burj Al Arab.

As further information about their celebration surfaced, Urvashi posted a preview of the event on Instagram, causing social media to buzz with conjecture.

According to rumours, AP and Urvashi slept in the luxury 24-karat gold Presidential Suite at the Burj Al Arab, which is noted for its exclusivity. According to sources, the evening exuded romance and elegance. The room was illuminated with warm golden lighting and had breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. White flowers, customised decor, and a freshly prepared supper enhanced the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

A unique birthday cake was reportedly brought in soon after midnight to celebrate Urvashi's big day in style. Urvashi took to Instagram to share photos from her special night with the popular musician. She shared a video of scenes from the celebration. The first film shows Urvashi and AP Dhillon smiling and posing together while she captures the scene. Urvashi is also seen recording a mirror video in which she flaunts her exquisite off-the-shoulder black gown.

A user responded to Urvashi's post, writing, "Unexpected meet-up." Another person said, "AP Dhillon and Urvashi? Crazy duo!" Someone said, "Superb couple!" A user said, "They look good." A remark said, "You are the real Urvashi (apsara) on this planet!" "AP Bhai Supremacy all the way!," said another user.

While neither AP Dhillon nor Urvashi Rautela have issued an official statement on the celebration, circulating rumours have already divulged several facts. For the time being, everything is based on what sources assert and what has been posted on social media platforms. It'll be fascinating to watch how the tale progresses and how people react to any future updates.