Knowbe4 Appoints Kelly Morgan As Chief Customer Officer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Morgan Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Drive Global Customer Experience

Dubai, UAE February, 2026 – KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced the appointment of Kelly Morgan as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Morgan will oversee the organization's end-to-end global lifecycle and lead the KnowBe4 Customer Success, Customer Support, Managed Services and Professional Services organizations.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for KnowBe4 as it continues to expand its footprint in the Human and AI Risk Management market. Reporting directly to Bryan Palma, CEO of KnowBe4, Morgan will focus on delivering a seamless outcomes-driven customer experience across every touchpoint of the lifecycle, with an emphasis on measurable risk reduction, retention, and long-term customer value.“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and welcoming Kelly to our leadership team reinforces our commitment,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of KnowBe4.“Kelly's extensive expertise in building high-performing global teams and his proven track record of driving durable retention, improving profitability, and scaling customer value will be instrumental as we enter our next phase.”

Morgan brings over 20 years of executive experience leading global customer success and post sale teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Docusign. Prior to that, Morgan held the Chief Customer Officer and General Manager position at Sykes and founded Seven Two Seven, a boutique consultancy advising SaaS and technology companies.

“I am excited to join KnowBe4 at such a critical time in cybersecurity,” said Kelly Morgan, Chief Customer Officer at KnowBe4.“The organization has already established itself as a leader in Human Risk Management, and I am eager to partner with this talented team to help customers realize measurable outcomes – reducing human and AI-driven risk while maximizing the value they derive from the platform.”

The appointment of Morgan reinforces KnowBe4's commitment to providing a world-class, value-centric customer experience as the organization continues to innovate in delivering training for humans and AI agents. By strengthening its focus on customer outcomes and lifecycle value, KnowBe4 remains positioned to deliver long-term value and help organizations worldwide navigate the complexities of modern cyber threats.

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies.