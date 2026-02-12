Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues, Davangere Hits Lowest Temperature

Davangere records lowest temperature at 11°C as dry weather continues across Coastal, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka. Clear skies expected with mild winds, sunny days, and cool nights. Stay updated with local forecasts.

Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.0 °C in the plains of Karnataka, marking a notably cool spell for the region.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during the early morning and late-night hours, as the temperature is significantly lower than usual for this time of year.

Meteorological officials have predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka.

Clear skies are expected, and there is minimal chance of rainfall in the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain warm, while mornings and nights continue to be cool.

Similarly, North Interior Karnataka is also expected to experience dry weather conditions. Residents should anticipate sunny days with mild winds, and the temperature is likely to remain stable throughout the day.

Farmers and commuters are advised to plan activities accordingly, considering the persistent dry conditions.

In South Interior Karnataka, dry weather is forecasted to continue across all districts. Skies will remain mostly clear, and early morning mist may appear in some areas.

Authorities have suggested keeping an eye on local weather updates, as conditions remain conducive for outdoor activities while maintaining health precautions during cooler mornings.