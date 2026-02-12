From US Dream To Dungeon: Gujarat Couple Abducted In Azerbaijan, Rescued After Live Torture

In a startling incident that highlights the dangers of illegal migration networks, two Indians from Gujarat were kidnapped, tortured, extorted, and ultimately rescued in Azerbaijan while attempting to reach the United States through the infamous“donkey route.” The harrowing ordeal has raised alarm about the growing exploitation of vulnerable migrants by criminal networks, prompting diplomatic action by the Government of India that secured their release in under 24 hours.

The Dream and the Journey

Dhruv Patel (22) from Jhakharia village and Dipika Patel (32) from Kantharia - both residents of Anand district in Gujarat - embarked on what they hoped would be a life-changing journey to the United States. They were persuaded by intermediaries and agents in Mumbai that they could reach the US through an irregular and perilous migration channel known colloquially as the“donkey route.”

This so-called donkey route refers to a network of illegal travel paths that bypass official immigration processes. These routes often involve traversing multiple countries, exploiting lax border checks, and taking hazardous paths in the hope of eventually entering Western countries like the US or Canada. Historically, such routes have been used by migrants from India and other South Asian nations, driven by aspirations of better opportunities abroad.

On January 30, the couple left India, flying from Vadodara to Delhi and then to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, a key transit point on several irregular migration corridors. Upon arrival on February 1, their phones were allegedly switched off at the behest of agents arranging their onward travel - a precursor to things spiralling out of control.

Abduction and Torture

Shortly after their arrival in Baku, Dhruv and Dipika were abducted by unknown armed individuals and taken to a secluded, deserted house. Their captors confined them in what witnesses later described as a dungeon-like setting - far removed from the promise of seamless passage to the United States.

What followed was a chilling sequence of abuse and extortion. Through WhatsApp video calls, the kidnappers contacted the families back in Anand, showing Dhruv being beaten and threatened with extreme violence. The abductors demanded ransom, initially seeking large sums of money in exchange for the hostages' freedom. They went even further, threatening that the pair's organs - specifically their kidneys - would be removed and sold on the black market if their demands were not met.

The families, panicked and desperate, managed to raise approximately ₹65 lakh (about USD 78,000), partly in cash and partly through cryptocurrency, hoping to secure their loved ones' release. Even after payment, however, the pressure and threats from the kidnappers persisted.

Diplomatic Intervention and Rescue: Operation Mahisagar

With options dwindling and fear mounting, the families sought help from local political representatives. Anand's Member of Parliament, Mitesh Patel, was alerted and promptly escalated the crisis to India's Ministry of External Affairs. He personally met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi to explain the gravity of the situation.

Responding to the urgent appeal, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs initiated a rapid diplomatic and consular intervention, code-named“Operation Mahisagar.” This operation involved close coordination between the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Baku. Within roughly 24 hours of the embassy being notified, officials located Dhruv and Dipika and brought them under protective custody at the Embassy.

In public statements, MP Mitesh Patel credited the prompt response of the Indian government for saving the couple's lives and urged Indian youths not to fall prey to deceptive promises from fake agents or illegal migration facilitators. He expressed gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for their roles in securing the safe rescue.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

After their rescue, Dhruv and Dipika were reported to be under the care and protection of the Indian Embassy in Baku. Their return to India is expected soon once consular and legal formalities are completed.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Gujarat have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a search for five Mumbai-based agents believed to have facilitated the ill-fated journey. These agents allegedly promised safe passage to the United States through irregular channels but instead delivered the couple into a criminal network that led to their kidnapping.

There are also suspicions regarding foreign elements in the network. Sources point to involvement by an Iranian national known as“Baba Khan” and an associate named Pawan Rocky, who may be part of the organized gang that lured the Gujarat couple. Reports suggest that this network has previously targeted young Indians from the Mansa region of Gujarat, using similar ruses and extortion tactics.

A Broader Warning

This disturbing episode underscores the perils associated with illegal migration networks that exploit the hopes and vulnerabilities of young aspirants. The lucrative promise of better opportunities abroad can sometimes blind individuals and their families to the very real dangers inherent in bypassing legal immigration channels.

The incident is not isolated. Past cases involving Punjabi and other Indian youths being abducted, tortured, or extorted while attempting illegal migration along extended 'donkey routes' have been documented in other regions like Iran, showing a wider pattern of exploitation.

Experts and authorities now caution potential migrants to verify credentials, avoid dubious agents and illegal routes, and pursue legitimate avenues for international travel and immigration.