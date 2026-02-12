Online Pass Now Mandatory For India-Pak Border Visit Near Tanot Mata Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Jaisalmer, Feb 13 (IANS) Visitors and devotees planning to visit the India-Pakistan border near Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer will now need an online pass, as the Temple Trust has made prior registration mandatory, officials said.

The new rules came into effect on Thursday, to enhance security and streamline crowd management.

According to an official notice issued by the temple trust, no visitor will be allowed to enter the border area without prior online registration.

Applicants must submit their details through the Trust's official website, after which a border pass will be issued and sent to their registered email address.

To avoid delays at security checkpoints, devotees must carry two printed copies of the pass along with the original identity document used during the online application for verification.

Each adult visitor must apply separately for the pass, while children aged below 12 years will be allowed entry without a separate pass when accompanied by guardians.

Officials said the move aims to reduce congestion and waiting time at checkpoints, especially during the peak tourist and pilgrimage season.

Earlier, verification at the border often led to long queues, causing inconvenience to pilgrims and tourists.

Jaisalmer shares a 471-mile-long India-Pakistan border, the longest stretch of the International Border in Rajasthan, with the Border Security Force (BSF) maintaining vigilance at 122 checkpoints.

The Tanot region, known for its strategic importance and religious significance, attracts millions of tourists and devotees every year.

Temple Trust officials said the online pass system will help security agencies maintain better records of visitors and ensure smoother movement at the border.

They have appealed to all pilgrims and tourists to complete the registration process before travelling to Tanot to avoid last-minute hassles.

"The new system will save visitors from waiting for hours and will also strengthen security protocols at the border," a Trust official said.

Visitors are advised to plan their trip in advance and ensure they carry all required documents for a smooth entry into the border area.