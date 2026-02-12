$143.7 Bn Cloud Migration Services Market, 2035 - Key Opportunities Exist Application And Infrastructure Migration, Hybrid Deployment Models, And Sectors Like IT, BFSI, And Healthcare
The global cloud migration services market size is estimated to grow from USD 19.28 billion in the current year USD 143.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.24% during the forecast period, till 2035.
Cloud migration represents a shift from traditional business operations to digital ones. These services encompass the necessary processes, tools, and expertise to transfer an organization's digital assets, application data, and IT infrastructure into a cloud computing framework. As the adoption of cloud computing increases, the market for cloud migration services is experiencing rapid growth driven by technological developments and rising business demands.
As companies more frequently acknowledge the importance of scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, the need for cloud migration services is expected to rise. The surge in digital transformation across various industries significantly contributes to the market's expansion. Additionally, various case studies of successful cloud migrations highlight how organizations in different sectors are adeptly moving their operations to the cloud.
Given these elements, market players are persistently innovating to satisfy this increasing demand. This cloud-integrated software enables businesses to utilize Azure services for computing, networking, storage, and applications in hybrid cloud configurations or edge locations. Overall, alongside the primary driving factors, emerging industry trends like the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for market development throughout the forecast period.
North America captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, Asia is anticipated to experience remarkable growth with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Primarily, trends in digital transformation and cloud adoption within the Asian market are driving substantial growth, supported by government initiatives and an increasing demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Cloud Migration Services Market: Key Segments
Market Share by Type of Service
Based on type of service, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into assessment & planning services, data migration & management, integration & customization services, managed services, migration & deployment services, and security & compliance services. According to our estimates, currently, the managed service segment captures the majority of the market share. Organizations, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), prefer managed services due to the comprehensive support and expertise provided, which includes planning, migration execution, optimization, and post-migration management, thereby alleviating the workload on the IT team for a smooth transition to the cloud.
Conversely, the integration and customization services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to the rising demand for seamless integration with existing systems and the specific compliance, workflow, and functionality needs across various sectors, from healthcare to finance.
Market Share by Type of Migration
Based on type of migration, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into application migration, infrastructure migration, platform migration, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the application migration segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing transition from legacy systems to cloud-based solutions aimed at modernizing operations and improving functionality. However, the infrastructure migration segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for IT modernization to enhance business efficiency.
Market Share by Type of Deployment Model
Based on type of deployment model, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into hybrid cloud, private cloud and public cloud. According to our estimates, currently, the public deployment model segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its pay-as-you-go structure, which allows companies to pay only for the resources they utilize, thus minimizing initial expenses. Additionally, the increasing trend towards automation in cloud migration processes is enhancing the growth of this segment.
However, the hybrid segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its significant advantages, such as flexibility, which allows organizations to choose the most suitable cloud environment for various workloads according to their specific requirements.
Market Share by Type of Application
Based on type of application, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into business intelligence & analytics, content management, data warehouse management, project management, supply chain management, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the project management segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for remote work and collaboration, as cloud-based tools enable teams to work together in real time, regardless of their locations. Applications for project management hosted in the cloud can easily integrate with CRM, ERP, and various communication platforms, thus boosting market growth.
On the other hand, the business intelligence & analytics segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud migration services are greatly benefiting business intelligence & analytics by meeting the need for real-time data processing in a faster and more efficient manner. Additionally, the smooth integration with big data and AI through cloud migration improves performance and enhances predictive analytics capabilities.
Market Share by Type of Vertical
Based on type of vertical, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail and e-commerce, travel & hospitality, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the IT & telecom sector captures the majority of the market share. The rising need for scalable cloud services is prompting organizations to implement flexible solutions that can adapt to changing workloads and business expansions. Moreover, as the IT industry experiences swift technological advancements that require agile infrastructure, cloud services are essential for ensuring seamless integration.
On the other hand, the BFSI sector is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is linked to the escalating compliance and security requirements that banking and financial institutions face in protecting sensitive information and adhering to strict regulatory standards.
