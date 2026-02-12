Bitmex Launches Equity Perps Campaign Featuring 70,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX, one of the safest exchanges, today announced the launch of a global campaign featuring a 70,000 USDT prize pool, offered to those who trade Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and other Equity Perps contracts on BitMEX.

The campaign will run from 12 February 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 12 March 2026 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed for all users across 3 categories:



Trade to Win: Users who deposit at least 100 USDT and trade over $10,000 in Equity Perps volume can win up to 500 USDT in rewards.

Spread the Word: Users who share about the new campaign on their X can claim 5 USDT in trading credits. Learn and Earn: Users who pass a simple quiz on Equity Perps can win 5 USDT in trading credits.



To participate in the campaign, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Campaign details and registration can be found here. More information on BitMEX Equity Perps can be found on their blog.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

