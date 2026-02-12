403
Widespread Public Sector Strikes Hit Germany’s Schools, Offices
(MENAFN) Public sector employees across Germany staged strikes Wednesday, disrupting daycare centers, schools, and government offices.
The walkouts were called by four unions ahead of the third round of collective bargaining talks in Potsdam, where approximately 6,000 public sector workers also participated in a mass rally.
"Staff from schools, universities, and daycare centers are expecting an offer from employers at the third round of negotiations," the GEW union said in a statement. "If no offer is forthcoming, there will be further nationwide strikes," the union added.
The four unions—GEW, Verdi, IG-Bau, and the GdP—representing more than 2 million public employees, are seeking a 7% pay increase, with a minimum raise of 300 euros ($325) per month, aimed at offsetting rising living costs.
