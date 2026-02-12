403
EU Signals Response if US Revives Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned on Wednesday that the European Union stands prepared to respond should the United States move forward with fresh tariff measures.
He stressed that the bloc would not shy away from taking reciprocal steps if confronted with renewed trade pressure.
“We are neither naive nor defenseless. We have instruments at hand,” Merz stated while addressing chief executives and top industry figures at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, Belgium. “To counter unfair practices, we will use them, if necessary.” His remarks underscored the EU’s determination to safeguard its economic interests using the tools available to it.
Merz referred to last month’s dispute between Washington and several European nations concerning Denmark’s Arctic region of Greenland. He highlighted that US President Donald Trump ultimately stepped back from introducing further tariffs after European leaders demonstrated unity and coordination in their approach.
“You might remember what happened in this famous week of Davos,” he remarked, alluding to the urgent gathering of EU heads convened to devise potential responses. “As long as the American government was on the way to implement new tariffs on the European partners, we were ready to act.”
“And if the Americans had not withdrawn until then, their threat of new tariffs, we were ready to implement these countermeasures,” Merz added. “Again, we are not naive and we are not defenseless.”
He concluded by reiterating that the European Union’s strength lies in solidarity and collective action.
