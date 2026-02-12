Daily Horoscope, February 12: Expenses May Rise, Auspicious Opportunities Ahead

Today's Horoscope, Feb 12: Expenses may rise. Auspicious for new beginnings, business, good deeds, discussions, architecture, and dance. Check your zodiac predictions now.

Work pressure may cause family issues. Be wary of a trusted colleague. Financial gains are likely. You might face liver issues. A water journey is possible.

Expect success in competitions. You'll get a chance to repay debts. Your marital relationship will be good. You might get legal advice. Students will get a chance to shine.

Good news for students. Health issues might affect work. Expect guests. Financial issues may arise. Progress in work is likely after noon. Gains from property are possible.

Be careful while traveling. Your innovative ideas will boost your income. Business income may rise. A promotion or work-related travel abroad is possible. Avoid fights with friends.

Love life may see complications. Good news at work is likely. It's a good day for property deals. Extra income is possible. Be wary of old enemies and avoid legal disputes.

A good day for retailers. Financial issues may resolve. Expect more responsibility at work. Don't delay chores. Be careful while traveling. Love life might have some issues.

Opportunities for musicians. Worries about kids will end. Love life may be troubled. Business profits are likely. Avoid arguments with parents. Finish pending tasks.

Friends will help you through problems. Business income looks good. Students need patience. It's a good day for artists. Avoid rushing to prevent issues.

Partnership businesses will do well. Good day for artists. You'll spend on vehicles or property. Your wit may bring a promotion. Avoid reckless spending to keep peace at home.

Financial improvement will be slow despite hard work. Be cautious with investments. Back pain may increase. Travel will be costly. Avoid making hasty decisions today.

A parent's health may be a concern. An influential person might help you. Job prospects are high. Avoid external conflicts. Your reputation in politics or joint ventures may grow.

Expenses may increase, but it's a good day overall. Business will do well. A special opportunity for higher education students. Avoid conflicts to prevent legal issues.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.