Train Carrying Generators From Lithuanian Armed Forces Arrives In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported this on the social network X.

“Light from Lithuania to Ukraine. Lithuanian Army generators have safely reached Ukraine by rail, delivered with the support of LTG Cargo and LTG Cargo Polska. Lithuania remains a reliable partner - in 2026, support for Ukraine's defence will be at least 0.25% of GDP,” the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense stated.

As previously reported, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry handed a Russian diplomat a note of protest regarding attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Photo: video screenshot