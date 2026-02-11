Train Carrying Generators From Lithuanian Armed Forces Arrives In Ukraine
“Light from Lithuania to Ukraine. Lithuanian Army generators have safely reached Ukraine by rail, delivered with the support of LTG Cargo and LTG Cargo Polska. Lithuania remains a reliable partner - in 2026, support for Ukraine's defence will be at least 0.25% of GDP,” the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense stated.Read also: Latvia's FM: Russia terrorizing Ukrainians to freeze them to death
As previously reported, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry handed a Russian diplomat a note of protest regarding attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure.
Photo: video screenshot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment